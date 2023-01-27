Bantu & Samara: Kartik Aaryan Turns Photographer for his 'Shehzada' Co-Star Kriti Sanon

New Delhi: With her dazzling presence in the trailer of Shehzada, Kriti Sanon is all set to enthrall the family entertainer of the film, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress has been garnering immense love for her amazing chemistry with Kartik Aaryan. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch this beautiful pair on the screen together, after the blockbuster hit of 'Luka Chuppi' in the mass entertainer of 'Shehzada'.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a picture that Kartik clicked as she mentioned her character name in the caption while giving a picture credit to the actor.

She wrote, "Samara #Shehzada Captured by @kartikaaryan"

As Kartik and Kriti have already won the hearts of the masses with their amazing chemistry in Luka Chuppi, the audience is really excited to watch them together again in Shehzada.

Apart from 'Shehzada', Kriti is all set to roar and reign in the coming year with major blockbuster releases. She will be next seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. Kriti also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline.