Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri's Instagram handle shares first tribute post after his death

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. Fondly called 'Bappi Da' by his fans and friends from the industry, he was the pioneer of disco beats in Bollywood during 80s and 90s. 

Bappi Lahiri&#039;s Instagram handle shares first tribute post after his death
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood's 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at the age of 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. On Saturday, a tribute in the memory of the late star was posted on his official Instagram handle. The tribute comprised of an awe-inspiring monochrome picture of Lahiri, highlighting his gold watch, bracelets and rings.

Bappi Da was well-known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.His family members had also adorned him with his signature style for his cremation, held on February 17.

Further, the Instagram tribute's caption read, "The Legacy lives on Forever#bappilahiri."Fans, family and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with heartfelt comments."Comeback daddy," his daughter Rema Lahiri wrote.

"Miss you Dada," singer Alisha Chinai added.

"Miss you Bappi da you always lives in our heart," a fan chimed in.

Best known for his iconic compositions in 'Wardat', 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance', 'Commando', 'Saheb', 'Gang Leader', 'Sailaab' and 'Sharaabi', Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in the country from the 1980s to 1990s.

