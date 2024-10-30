Advertisement
BARKHA SINGH

Barkha Singh’s Fashion: Moments That Will Inspire Your Next Festive Look

Here take a look at some occasions when Barkha Singh flawlessly aced her ethnic ensembles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Barkha Singh has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her compelling performances and undeniable charm in shows like 'Engineering Girls', 'Maja Ma', and 'Masaba Masaba 2', as well as through collaborations with top brands. Here are some standout moments when she nailed her ethnic ensembles:

1. Radiant in Yellow 

Barkha dazzled in a yellow saree paired with a vibrant reddish-peach blouse, showcasing her enchanting persona and leaving us in awe of this stunning look!

2. Regal in Pink 

Channeling poise and purity, Barkha looked ravishing in a pink and green lehenga, radiating elegance and charm with every glance.

3. Lime-Light Stealer  

Commanding attention in a lively lehenga, Barkha brought a joyful burst of color to the festivities, proving she’s a true style icon.

4. Pink Bling Beauty  

Epitomizing glam, Barkha shone in a stunning pink shimmer ensemble, radiating royalty and adding a dazzling touch to Diwali celebrations.

5. Golden & Black Muse 

In a striking black and golden lehenga, Barkha exuded effortless elegance, complemented by chic jewelry that elevated her festive spirit.

With her captivating fashion choices, Barkha Singh continues to impress and inspire, leaving fans enamored by her stunning festive outfits!

