Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Steal Hearts At Exclusive Fan Screening

Ahead of its OTT release, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal is already creating a lot of buzz among fans, with the lead actors going on a promotional tour across the country and even abroad. While the film's trailer was launched on a massive level in Dubai, it has been followed by two spellbinding songs, touching just the right nerves among fans. To take the excitement to the next level, the actors recently organised a special fan screening of Bawaal. Varun and Janhvi also surprised their fans with a special appearance in the theatre, leaving everyone quite excited.

While the pictures and videos from the screening are going viral on social media, Janhvi Kapoor also seems quite overwhelmed with the response. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi reshared a video from the screening where she and Varun Dhawan can be seen preparing before going before the viewers.

In the video, the two speak about how they feel thrilled about surprising the fans. "Looks like humaari pehli fan screening ne toh mahaul bana diya (Looks lie, our first screening has set the perfect tone for the film)," the message on the video read.



The video opens to show Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor inside the lift before they make a surprise entry into the theatre amid loud cheers and claps. While they received a warm welcome and a lot of love for their film, it shows that fans are quite eager for Bawaal release. Fans are also demanding a theatrical release.

On the other hand, netizens have also posted appreciative posts for the actors, praising their performance in the film.

About Bawaal

In what seems to be a timeless love story made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film has a World War 2 connection, as appears from the trailer.

Bawaal is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.