Beach In Bikini To Lounging On Yacht, Karishma Kapoor Drops Pics From Thailand

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently enjoying her 'Thai' vacation and trying its delectable cuisine. The actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her recent trip.

She wrote, "Here's looking at you 2024. With Positivity, Peace, Perseverance and some Pad Thai #thankfulandgrateful #lololoves #family"

The 'Judwa' actor posted a selfie of herself in the first slide of the post. She donned a big hat with a colourful outfit. In one of the pictures, Karisma can be seen relaxing on a yacht. In the other pictures shared by Karishma, she appeared to be enjoying Thai culinary delights as well.

The actor welcomed the new year with positivity, peace, and perseverance. Soon after she uploaded the post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Looking so gorgeous" a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Raja hindustani look in cap."

Notably, Kapoor ruled the Bollywood space in the 1990s and early 2000s with films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Judwa'.

She will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan. 

