Beautiful minds come together to change women’s lives globally!

Single, married, divorced, or widowed – the world might be quick to put women into slots! But it takes a beauty pageant like Mrs India International Queen, to show that women, especially those who have devoted their lives to building families, are much more than these slots. The biggest beauty event of the year, MIIQ 2020, which concluded recently, saw well-educated, professional as well as homemaker women, making a mark on the ramp. The lucky Six winners also took home the crown as well as prize money!

Mrs Ankita Saroha, Founder-Director of MIIQ, is the brain behind this remarkable event, which is also a quintessential platform for married women at the global level. The motto of the event is - “Be Confident, Be Strong, Be YOU.”

Mrs Ankita says about the event, “This is a platform to promote all married women so that even after marriage, the women are able to showcase their skills and talents and live their dreams. Not only from India, but a lot of women from outside India also participated in our event.”

As a result of the wide relevance of the pageant, a colossal amount of viewers witnessed the ceremony that took place between Dec. 2 and 4, 2020, in New Delhi’s Hotel Crowne Plaza, which was also covered by the Kanshi TV of the UK.

At the Grand Finale, it was Upaasana Kalia from Punjab, and Manju Upadhyay from Haryana, who topped the Mrs Category and Classic Mrs Category, respectively. Both the beauty queens took home Rs. 1 lac prize money each. The First and Second Runners up in the Mrs Category were Mrs Pooja Gangyan (Uttar Pradesh) and Mrs Rajni Jha (Delhi), respectively, bagging Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 prize money each. On the other hand, Goa’s Mrs Sevana Jacques and Delhi’s Mrs Amrit Kaur were the 1st and 2nd Runner Ups respectively in the Classic Mrs Category, winning the respective prize money of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 each.

Miss Suman Rao (Miss World Asia 2019) and Mr Rohit Khandelwal (Mr World 2016) were the celebrity judges at the event, who were ably helped by a jury led by Mrs Saroha herself. The other jury members were - Mr Tarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private Limited, Mr Ravi Shankar, Actor, Advocate & Businessman, and Mrs Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist. Mr Debojyoti Dasgupta, the renowned Emcee, was the official host for the show. Mr Prasantt Ghosh, the celebrity choreographer & catwalk trainer, trained the 30 finalists for the catwalk. Imagesque’s Mr Lalit Rana conducted the photography and videography at the event while Mr Pradeep Negi, famous Self - defence Trainer for the show, and event managers Mr Sunny & Mr. Vivek of the Dreamcatchers Private Limited made up the rest of the team.

All the 30 finalists at MIIQ 2020 are accomplished, married women, who wanted to look at life with a fresh perspective.

Other titles winners at MIIQ 2020 are - Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes - Mrs. Surbhi Malhotra, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador - Mrs. Upaasana Kalia, Mrs India Shining Star - Ms. Amaayra Yadav, Mrs India Fashion Icon - Mrs. Madhuparna Hore, Mrs. India Congeniality - Mrs. Kuljit Bhamrah, Mrs India Best Ramp Walk - Mrs. Rajni Jha, Mrs India Intelligent - Mrs. Baljit Kaur Talwandi, Mrs India Vivacious - Mrs. Pooja Gangyan, Mrs India Glamorous - Mrs. Priyanka Shoor, Mrs India Talented - Mrs. Manju Upadhyay, Mrs India Glowing Skin - Mrs. Sevana Jacques, Mrs India Photogenic - Mrs. Pubali Chakravarty, Mrs India Ravishing - Dr. Abhilasha Maharshi, Mrs India Sensational - Mrs. Laboni Saha, Mrs India Alluring - Mrs. Neelam Malik, Mrs India Beautiful Hairs - Mrs. Srishty Kesari, Mrs India Popularity Queen & Mrs India Tenacious - Dr. Nita Hazarika, Mrs India Fabulous - Dr. Goma, Mrs India Brilliant - Mrs. Maya Ayappa, Mrs India Courageous - Mrs. Rinku Barman, Mrs India Inspiring - Mrs. Priyanka Sinha Roy, Mrs India Diligent - Dr. Deepalee Das, Mrs India Adorable - Dr. Simmy Khaneja, Mrs India Perfectionist - Mrs. Amrit Kaur, and Mrs India Renaissance - Dr. Sujata Kapoor.

