Vijay Mallya

Beer baron Vijay Mallya's son celebrates a year without alcohol!

Sid even urged people to follow the same path and stand up to the peer pressures associated with drinking. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya may have made a fortune selling beer but his son Sid Mallya is currently celebrating his first anniversary of being alcohol-free.

Mallya junior recently shared a personal experience on the Instagram story, revealing how he had completed a year without consuming a drop of alcohol.

"It's not that I was a frequent drinker, but whenever I did, I would feel crippling anxiety the next day. No matter how much or how little I drank. So I decided to quit," shared Sid, adding: "The reason I share this is because I know there are a lot of people who feel pressure to drink, especially when out with friends. But if you ever feel that it's having a negative effect on you, then just make the decision to stop. Don't worry about what others will think, just do what's best for yo

"I'm so proud to say that today it's been a year since I gave up booze! I'm overwhelmed by all the love and messages that people have been sending me saying how I've inspired them. If I can help even one other person to make a positive change in their lives, then this whole year will have been worth much more than I could have ever imagined!"

 

Vijay MallyaSidharth MallyaSid Mallya
