हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pankaj Tripathi

Before choosing a project, I see if there's gender sensitivity or not: Pankaj Tripathi

The actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Mimi", starring Kriti Sanon.

Before choosing a project, I see if there&#039;s gender sensitivity or not: Pankaj Tripathi
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who wows with his realistic acting and makes his fans chuckle with his comic timing, has spoken about what he keeps in mind while choosing a film.

"Sometimes I pick stories I like or characters I like, or something in the film that I really want to reach to the people, like a message. Before choosing a project I see if there is gender sensitivity or not and what a filmmaker is trying to say through the film," Pankaj told IANS.

"Box office collection is a by-product. I just want to pass on a message through a film. Every story has a purpose of giving out a message. So, I keep that in mind," he added.

The actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Mimi", starring Kriti Sanon.

The film tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and will stream July 30 onwards on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pankaj TripathiPankaj Tripathi filmsMimiKriti Sanon
Next
Story

South actress Nidhhi Agerwal upset with her pic being circulated online, says 'let cheap thrills not be so cheap'

Must Watch

PT3M8S

Sidhu Vs Amarinder: Capt Amarinder Singh writes to Sonia Gandhi