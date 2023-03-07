Behold! Urfi Javed's Holi Video In Sheer White Bralette And Bizarre Bikini Shorts Gets Trolled, Netizens Rest Their Case With 'Dislike Button' - Watch

New Delhi: You possibly cannot ignore internet sensation Urfi Javed, not on the roads and certainly not on social media. The pap-favourite celebrity sure knows how to grab the eyeballs in her out-of-box costumes, making every day look like a party. For Holi 2023 celebrations, Urfi teased a video post which has her in sheer white attire which needless to say is a DIY marvel.

Uorfi Javed can be seen wearing a white bralette with bizarre bikini shorts tied around below the knees with a piece of cloth in a weird way. Well, if words could define this outfit and that 'Naseeb Apna Apna' hairdo swinging in the air. Check out how she wishes her fans on Holi. However, a few netizens were miffed with her look and dropped some nasty comments on her timeline.

A day back she was spotted in a snake-shaped backless bra which she paired up with a green skirt. Urfi had donned this attire for Radio Nasha Awards. Recently, Urfi happened to pose with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor at ace fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s store launch in Mumbai. Other celebrities from tinsel town who were papped at the store launch were Pooja Hegde and Mandira Bedi.

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.