'Being Good Enough Isn’t Enough': Raashii Khanna On Hard Work, Success, And Standing Out

Abu Dhabi: Known for her work in films such as 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', 'Maanagaram', 'Warrior' and 'Yodha', Raashii Khanna has showcased her prowess in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. The actress agrees that “just being good enough is not good enough anywhere” and that working hard is the key to success.

“Just being good enough is not good enough anywhere. Whichever field it may be in, you have to give your best to keep climbing the ladder. The idea is to not take that pressure of which step you are on and how many steps you have to climb, just work hard and be disciplined. That’s all”, Raashii told IANS in Abu Dhabi.

Raashii made her acting debut in acting with 'Madras Cafe' in 2013. After which, she worked with some of the finest names down south such as Vijay Deverakonda, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, Ravi Teja and Jr NTR. One of the most popular names down south, Raashi never feared getting overshadowed.

“Art is not a competition, it’s a collaboration. I am always focused on doing the best that I can do and so are they. And when you are so focused on doing your best, you always shine together”, she said.

Talking about getting pigeonholed, the actress, who hails from New Delhi, emphasised the importance of seeking opportunities that allow growth.

“Your choices decide whether you will get pigeon holed in any industry. One should not be okay to be cast in similar roles where there is no scope to showcase one’s range and versatility”, said the actress, who is a graduate in English from Delhi University’s iconic Lady Shri Ram College. The 33-year-old actress feels female actors now have greater opportunities.

“However today, there are much better opportunities for female actors who are bold in their choices and wait out to play roles which are different from each other”, added Raashii, who will next be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Vikrant Massey.

Without divulging much about the upcoming film, she said it is more of an “infotainment”. “Yes, it’s releasing on the 15th of November. We are all very excited. This film is more of an infotainment where you get entertained but you also see some light being shed on the actual events of what actually happened”.

The actress is also positive about the second season of 'Farzi', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. “Yes, there will be 'Farzi 2'. That's all I know for now… Wherever I go, people ask me the same question and that only shows how much they loved the show and that is very heartwarming. I am not sure when we will start shooting ‘Farzi 2’ but it will definitely be in production soon".

The actress performed at the IIFA Utsavam in Abu Dhabi. She hopes to get time for shopping. “I hope we get time to shop. I think I will be neck deep in rehearsals. But if I do get time I think I will head to the Dubai mall. It has all brands under one roof and some great restraints as well". The actress also wants to live the 'Big Bang Theory' moment by visiting the popular Cheesecake Factory.

“There’s this place, the cheesecake factory where I always go when I am in Dubai. It has the best cheesecakes and also their food is amazing. From salads to burgers to desserts, they all taste delicious".