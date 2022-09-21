‘Being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task,’ Gauri Khan opens up on her challenges on Koffee with Karan 7

New Delhi: The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graced the couch. This time, host Karan Johar welcomed Gauri Khan, who returned to the couch after 17 years. She was joined by her close friends and ‘Fabulous LIves of Bollywood wives’ stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they marked their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spilled the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, she shared that the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming.

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

