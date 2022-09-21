NewsLifestylePeople
KOFFEE WITH KARAN 7

‘Being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task,’ Gauri Khan opens up on her challenges on Koffee with Karan 7

Gauri Khan opened up on 'Koffee with Karan season 7' about the challenges of being superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife. She graced the couch along with Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task,’ Gauri Khan opens up on her challenges on Koffee with Karan 7

New Delhi: The conversations keep bubbling on Hotstar Specials ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graced the couch. This time, host Karan Johar welcomed Gauri Khan, who returned to the couch after 17 years. She was joined by her close friends and ‘Fabulous LIves of Bollywood wives’ stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they marked their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spilled the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties. 

 Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, she shared that the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming. 

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.  

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.   

Live Tv

Koffee with Karan 7Gauri KhanShah Rukh Khanmaheep kapoorBhavna Pandey

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen