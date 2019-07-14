close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

'Bekhayali' fever grips Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Shahid Kapoor's "Kabir Singh" might have opened to mixed reviews but the film is ruling the box office. Not only for its storyline, the film became widely talked about for its songs too, especially "Bekhayali".

&#039;Bekhayali&#039; fever grips Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor's "Kabir Singh" might have opened to mixed reviews but the film is ruling the box office. Not only for its storyline, the film became widely talked about for its songs too, especially "Bekhayali".

Sung by Sachet Tandon, "Bekhayali" became a rage soon after its launch a while back, and has been covered by many fans. And now it seems actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana too is not far behind.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ayushamann posted a video in which he is seen crooning "Bekhayali" while working out.

"When singing your favourite line becomes more important than the set," he captioned the video.

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaKabir SinghBekhayali song
Next
Story

Akshay wishes luck to women scientists leading Chandrayaan-2 mission

Must Watch

PT7M43S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day