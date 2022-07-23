New Delhi: Netizens literally had a meltdown after Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot for the international magazine 'Paper' went viral. With celebs backing him up for his bold move, popular Bengali actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty reacted to his photo series with a solid question on gender parity.

Mimi tweeted on Friday reading: Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.

“We talk about equality, where is that now??!!!! You know right, it's your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In his case let's broaden our perspective because that body comes with a lot of sacrifice, trust me (no salt, no sugar, no carbs),” Mimi said in a tweet.

This isn't the first time that an actor has ditched clothes and posed nude for a photoshoot. Earlier, celebs such as Milind Soman, Pooja Bedi, Aamir Khan (for film PK), Sherlyn Chopra, Sapna Bhavnani among others have done it too. Some received brickbats while others were backed by fans' support.