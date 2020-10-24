हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Durga Puja 2020

Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil Jain play 'dhak' and dance on Durga Ashtami in Kolkata - Watch

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil Jain played the traditional 'dhak' and danced in Kolkata's  Suruchi Sangha today. 

Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil Jain play &#039;dhak&#039; and dance on Durga Ashtami in Kolkata - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil Jain played the traditional 'dhak' and danced in Kolkata's  Suruchi Sangha today. 

Take a look:

Dressed in traditional red-white saree Nusrat looked ethereal and not to forget all present at the pandal wore masks due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic scare. 

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was seen with husband Nikhil Jain on Ashtami at Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja, accompanied by Aroop Biswas, Minister in the West Bengal Govt performing the Aarti.

The biggest festival of Bengalis across the globe coincides with 9-day long Navratri festivity which is also dedicated to Maa Durga and her different avatars. It began this year on October 22, 2020.

However, celebrations this year are low-key because of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak which has affected people worldwide. Social distancing, wearing masks, gloves and proper sanitisation is the need of the hour to keep the virus at bay. And state governments have issued specific guidelines for Durga Puja, Navratri and Ram Lila festivals. 

Coming back to the 5-day festival of Durga Puja, usually, it begins six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to mala maas - lunar month having two moons. This year, Mahalaya, which is the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of the Pitru Paksha took place on September 17 and Durga Puja starts from October 22. 

As per Bengali calendar, the mala maas this time is in the Ashvin month and Durga Puja will begin only after it ends as auspicious occasions or rituals are not observed during this time period.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. 

 

