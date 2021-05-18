Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta facilitates vaccines for special kids, volunteers to adopt children who lost their parents amid pandemic

New Delhi Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta has stepped forward to do her bit in extending help to fellow citizens amid the second deadly wave of coronavirus. The actress organised vaccines with the help of Rupali Basu, CEO of Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. This vaccination drive will be for special need children and NGO workers, with the help of Praayas an organisation dedicated to special need kids and with the support of Abhuduoyji.

Talking about it, Rituparna Sengupta said, "Children with special needs getting affected is a matter of great worry every passing day & since they are unable to communicate much, it's becoming painful to be alone. They need supervision around the clock and arranging hospital beds to oxygen, I'm trying my best to help in any way."

Rituparna, who's staying in Singapore with her family, is ensuring patients in Kolkata are getting help. On the work front, her Hindi movie Ittar got delayed due to the COVID outbreak. Her movie Bansuri with Anurag Kashyap will be re-released soon due to the current situation.

She has also volunteered to adopt children who have lost their parents.