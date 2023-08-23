trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652547
Bengali Actress Swastika Mukherjee Poses In A Towel, Teases Her Breathtaking Mirror Photos As She Hits 42 Embracing Body Issues!

Swastika Mukherjee's Bold Photos: She got married young at the age of 18 but it lasted only for two years.

Aug 23, 2023
New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee, who has been quite active in the OTT space as well recently addressed body issues which arise after hitting her 40s with a bunch of hot mirror photos with a towel tied around her. She proudly embraced her body issues and even addressed it in her long and meaningful caption. She is 42.

Swastika Mukherjee wrote: Getting mirror selfie. Embracing my boobs as they are supposed to be at 40 for MY BODY TYPE  (no they cannot be like Cameron Diaz’s) Feeling okay with BRA strap marks ( for women who wear a bra for more than 12 hours at a stretch these marks stay longer than heartbreaks ) Absolutely fine with my freckles, rather in with them  ( No they are not some kind of skin disease that needs urgent treatment and they don’t appear with age ) Flaunting my ‘chotto jhunti’, when you grow your hair after 15 years this feeling is lit.

The actress is known for her Bengali films including 'Abar Byomkesh', 'Bhooter Bhabishyot' and 'Jaatishwar'. She featured in a segment of the Hindi film 'Mumbai Cutting' but it was in 2015 Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! by Dibakar Banerjee that she hogged attention.

Swastika Mukherjee is the daughter of actor Santu Mukhopadhyay. She made her screen debut with Devdasi, a Bengali TV series. She made her big screen debut with Hemanter Pakhi (2001). Her first leading role came with Mastan (2004).

She starred in many popular OTT shows including Paatal Lok, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Black Widows among others.


 

