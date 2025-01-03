Advertisement
Bengali film Director Arun Roy Passes Away At Age 56

Renowned Bengali director Arun Roy, known for films like Egaro and Bagha Jatin, passed away at 56 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 09:25 AM IST|Source: PTI
Bengali film Director Arun Roy Passes Away At Age 56 (Image: X)

Kolkata: Renowned Bengali director Arun Roy breathed his last at a state-run hospital here on Thursday. He was 56.

Roy, who had been battling cancer for one-and-a-half-years, was admitted to RG Kar Hospital last month due to a lung infection. His condition worsened over the last few days, hospital sources said.

Confirming the death, actor Dev, who had essayed the lead role in Roy's film 'Bagha Jatin', portraying the life and sacrifice of Bengali revolutionary Jatindranath Mukherjee, posted on X, "You have gone too soon, friend. You were a person with a 24-carat gold heart."

In another post, Dev's production house, Dev Entertainment Ventures, said, "We are deeply saddened to share the news about the passing of our beloved director Arun Roy. A visionary filmmaker, his passion, creativity, and dedication to storytelling will forever inspire us. Rest in peace, Arun Da."

Roy had shot to fame with his first film 'Egaro - The Immortal XI' in 2011. He followed that up with 'Cholai' (2016), 'Hiralal' (2018), '8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh', and 'Bagha Jatin'.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said "Each film by Arun Roy, in past one decade, from Egaro to Bagha Jatin, made us think afresh. This morning, after his long battle with cancer, he was physically defeated but he will be winner within our hearts. His cinemas will tell about his real victory. My sympathies to his near and dear ones."

