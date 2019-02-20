हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pratik choudhary

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury passes away at 55

Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son.

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury passes away at 55
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

Kolkata: Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury on Tuesday passed away at a City hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, family members said.

Choudhury, 55, is survived by his wife and son.

The popular singer, known for his albums on contemporary Bengali songs including "Mukhosh", "Bhusandir Mathe", "Ebar Pratik er Pallay" and so on.

Choudhury, a graduate from Calcutta University, began his music career in 1994 by singing jingles. He also sang in numerous TV serials, Bengali movies.

Musicians and singers from Bengal expressed shock in his sudden demise and condoled the bereaved family.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief in Choudhury's death and termed the incident as irreparable damage to the music Industry.

 

Tags:
pratik choudharypratik choudhary diesPratik Choudhury singerPratik Choudhury deathbengali singer
Next
Story

No prepared Oscar speech for Richard E Grant

Must Watch

PT13M31S

Upcoming Hindu temple and return of criminals to India speaks about India-UAE relationship: His Excellency Navdeep Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE