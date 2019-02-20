Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury passes away at 55

Kolkata: Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury on Tuesday passed away at a City hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, family members said.

Choudhury, 55, is survived by his wife and son.

The popular singer, known for his albums on contemporary Bengali songs including "Mukhosh", "Bhusandir Mathe", "Ebar Pratik er Pallay" and so on.

Choudhury, a graduate from Calcutta University, began his music career in 1994 by singing jingles. He also sang in numerous TV serials, Bengali movies.

Musicians and singers from Bengal expressed shock in his sudden demise and condoled the bereaved family.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief in Choudhury's death and termed the incident as irreparable damage to the music Industry.