Beta, bahu aisi lana is what RJ Anmol's mother told him after watching wife Amrita Rao's Vivah!

Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years.

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao's Vivah act left many in awe of her, including her now mother-in-law. Hubby RJ Anmol shared a post on social media sharing details of how his mother was impressed with the actress's performance and wanted a bahu like hers. 

RJ Anmol wrote: This Day-2006, I saw Vivah with my Family, in a Theatre(Delhi)… after the Film, My Mother said ‘बेटा बहु लाना तो ऐसी लाना’  I’m sure, Mothers Across the Country told This to thr Sons, but like they say -माँ सरस्वती मेरी माँ की ज़ुबान पे बैठी थी #coupleofthings #amritarao #rjanmol #vivah #15yearsofvivah #truestory #love #trending #instagram #ittefaq @rajshrifilms 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RJ Anmol  (@rjanmol27)

Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for nearly 7 years. The duo was blessed with a baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together and shared the good news with fans on social media. Both Amrita and Anmol are avid social media users and often share interesting details on their respective handles. 

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 'Thackeray' where she played Meena Tai Thackeray and received all the love from fans. 

 

