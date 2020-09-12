Better be a good person rather than being a famous one: KBC 5 winner Sushil Kumar opens up on becoming crorepati, battling alcohol addiction

New Delhi: Sushil Kumar, the first Rs five crore winner of the popular reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', on Saturday (September 12, 2020) expressed that it is better to be a good person rather than being a famous one.

Sushil, who hails from Bihar and took home over Rs 3.6 crores in 2011 said that the 2015-16 period was the most challenging time and that he had no idea about what to do in his life.

"Due to being a local celebrity, I used to attend functions across Bihar for 10-15 days in a month, and these kept me away from studies," said Sushil in a long motivational post on his Facebook account.

Sushil also penned down that he was very serious about the media at that time and whenever the media persons used to ask him about his profession, he used to tell them that he's doing business in order to let them know that he's not 'useless'.

He said that those businesses eventually used to fail after a few days.

"After KBC, I used to donate a lot which was mostly undisclosed donations and around Rs 50 thousand was spent in a month in such donations," said Sushil.

"Due to this, few clever people started connecting with me and I was also cheated a lot of time, that I realised after a long time."

Sushil also opened up on his deteriorating relationship with his wife and his time in Delhi with media students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and researchers from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Sushil said that his wife often used to say that you do not recognize the right and wrong people and that you do not worry about the future.

"After hearing all these things, I used to think that she is not able to understand me, and then there used to be a lot of fights between us," said Sushil in a post that has so far been liked by more than 1k people and has been shared by 60 Facebook users.a

Sushil expressed that there were also some good things happening at the same time as in the national capital, he had started a cab business with a friend, due to which he had to visit Delhi almost every month for a few days.

"I was introduced to some media students in Jamia Millia. Then I was introduced to students of IIMC, then their seniors, then the students doing research at JNU, and some theatre artists etc. When these people used to talk about a topic, it seemed like that "I am a frog in the well" who knows nothing about so many things," wrote Sushil.

He also stated that with these things, he also got addicted to smoking and drinking.

"Whenever I used to sit with these people, alcohol and cigarettes were always there."

"At one time, if I stayed for seven days, then it would have been different sittings with seven such groups for seven days," said Sushil.

Sushil also talked about how he loved cinema and how he had left his home to settle in Mumbai to become a movie director.

"I watched a lot of cinema, saw almost every National Award-winning films, Oscar-winning films, Ritwik Ghatak and Satyajit Ray's movies and had a dream of becoming a film director," said Sushil.

"When I spoke to a producer friend, he asked me about some technical things related to the film, which I could not tell, then he suggested me to work with a TV serial for a few days and later he will get me placed with a film director."

"Then I worked with a big production house and got a chance to understand the story, screenplay, dialogue copy, props costume, but after a while, my mind started getting restless," said Sushil.

He said that he had come to Mumbai and had dreamt of becoming a film director but left the dream and stayed in a friend's room where he spent all day watching movies and reading books that he bought from the Delhi Book Fair for six months.

"I used to finish a cigarette packet in a day."

"Living alone all day and reading and writing gave me an opportunity to look inside myself and realise that I did not come to Mumbai to become a director, instead I'm someone who is running away from the truth," said Sushil adding that the real happiness is doing what one desires and that the pride can never be pacified.

"Happiness is hidden in small-small things," said Sushil.

Sushil stated that he last had alcohol in 2016 and has also left smoking since last year.

"I think that the needs of life should be kept as low as possible, and we should only earn to get those fulfilled," opined Sushil.