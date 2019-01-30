हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauri Khan

BFFs Gauri Khan-Sussanne Khan step out for a fun night out with gal pals—See pics

Sussanne took to Instagram and shared the picture of her girl gang.

BFFs Gauri Khan-Sussanne Khan step out for a fun night out with gal pals—See pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous beauties and coolest BFFs around Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan were last night seen hanging out with their girl gang. This time the hangout zone happened to be the new plush eatery in town—Sancho's.

Actress Neelam Kothari, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Bhavana Pandey and several other gorgeous women were seen chilling together. They happily posed for clicks and smiled looking at the paps. And, what we noticed was that most of these pretty ladies were dressed in black.

Sussanne took to Instagram and shared the picture of her girl gang with a caption:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

“The coolest eatery in Boho !! well done Chiquita @gaurikhan me n the gals #Sanchos #tuesdaysurprise #mexicoblooms #agavelove”

Farah Khan also shared another picture from the night out. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Looks like, the theme of the party was 'black'. Well, it was a great sight, we must say! Check out their pictures from last night:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Gauri KhanSussanne KhanFarah KhanGauri Khan picssancho's
