BH90210 actors remember late Luke Perry

Washington D.C.: Months after the demise of Luke Perry, his former co-actors spoke about feeling his presence on the set of 'BH90210', the upcoming revival of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' show.

"It`s very difficult, but I do know that he`s with us. I see little messages from him, and his energy is here," Jennie Garth told Extra.

"Luke was a big personality and he took up a lot of space, and he took up a lot of space in this group. I think we all feel the vacancy of his absence," added his other costar, Jason Priestley.

"We definitely want to honour him. It was important to all of us," said Tori Spelling, reported People.Jennie Garth had earlier too paid tribute to late Luke Perry while shooting for the reboot. In May, she posted a photo of him on Instagram, remembering him.Perry was last being seen in Quentin Tarantino`s directorial `Once Upon A Time in Hollywood` which released on July 26 domestically. The film starred the late actor as Scott Lancer. He passed away at the age of 52 in March after suffering a major stroke.

The movie also stars Academy-Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt along with Robbie.

Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell are also a part of the stellar cast.

The film is bankrolled by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman and is slated to hit theatres in India on August 9.