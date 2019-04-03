हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saumya Tandon

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon sheds pregnancy fat, does aerial yoga to stay fit—See pic

The actress got married to beau Saurabh Devendra Singh last year and announced her pregnancy on social media.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular television actress Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has already started working out and looks super fit. The actress was blessed with a baby boy on January 19, 2019, and named him Miraan.

In just a few months, the actress has already started working out and has shed her post-pregnancy fat. The actress recently shared a picture of her practicing the aerial yoga. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ariel yoga, my first class.

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

She is majorly into fitness and wellness. Saumya keeps sharing her videos on Instagram, inspiring several soon-to-be mommies out there. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

Saumya became a household name—all thanks to the super success of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' where she plays one of the leads known as Anita Bhabhi aka Gori Mem. The other main actors include Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi).

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.

 

