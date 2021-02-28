Bhagyashree looks summer-ready in this white cutwork dress, fans comment 'gorgeous'

NEW DELHI: 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree may not be doing films, however, she has been keeping her fans on social media hooked by regularly sharing her photos and inspirational thoughts. She was recently in the headlines when people took notice of her daughter Avantika Dassani and started drawing comparisons with her actress mother.

On Friday, Bollywood actress Bhagyashree took to Instagram to post gorgeous stills of herself looking no less than an angel in a summery white dress. She accompanied the photo with a thoughtful caption about the beauty of nature and the gratitude she holds for it.

In the pictures, Bhagyashree is seen gazing at the sea ahead of her while standing by the balcony. She donned a sleeveless white summer dress and let her hair down to feel the sea breeze. She accessorized minimally with gold hoops and a wristwatch which went perfectly with her simple but beautiful style. Embracing her natural beauty, the actress only applied light make-up.

Here is a snippet of her touching caption - "Its time to take a pause in our busy lives and enjoy the bounty that nature has given us. As I began another year of my life, I am filled with gratitude not only with all the people and things in my life but also all that we take for granted...the wine, the sea, the sun, the mountains, the flowers.. and more." She ended with a thought-provoking message and wrote, "Believe,... that life is happening not ‘to us’ but ‘for us’."

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in 1989 and opposite Salman Khan and later appeared in films such as 'Tyagi' and 'Rana' in the early 90s. However, she bid her goodbye to the industry to focus on her marriage with Himalaya Dasani. Her career had a resurgence starting from the 2000s, where she appeared in various independent films such as 'Shotru Dhongsho' (2002) and 'Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle' (2006), before taking on roles in films such as 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' (2006), 'Red Alert: The War Within' (2010) and 'Seetharama Kalyana' (2019).

She will next be seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', which is releasing this year. She also has 'Thalaivi' starring Kangana Ranaut.