New Delhi: Actress Bhagyashree was an overnight sensation after her debut film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ (1989) opposite Salman Khan hit theatres. She was widely loved as the bubbly ‘Suman’ and had various film offers from top producers. But the actress worked really little after getting married to husband Himalay Dasani as he was very ‘possessive’ and uncomfortable with the idea of her romancing others on-screen. This limited 'spectrum of films' in which Bhagyashree could work. The actress also shared that her in-laws did not understand anything about her nature of job.

Talking to news portal Pinkvilla Bhagyashree shared, “I got married into a household which had nothing to do with films. So they could not understand anything of the way life was outside and literally, when I was working the moment I would step foot into the house my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does and I would be doing all of that.”

The actress also revealed how people did not understand that acting is a real job and can be tiring. “You have to put in double efforts to make sure they don’t find fault in that. I would say that if I would come home tired from shoot, there wouldn’t be people understanding that she has come exhausted after working for 10-20 hours. They would say, ‘Waha kya karna hota hai. You put on make-up, you have to pretty.’ There were people who at that point of time could not understand that I could be tired,” she shared.

Bhagyashree also shared that Himalay was ‘very possessive’. “The kind of films that were being made and having a very possessive husband, it gave a lesser spectrum of films that I could have worked on without him,” she said, adding, “because there would be romance in films, he was not comfortable with it.”

Bhagyashree worked with Himalay in Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Tyagi and Paayal. The actress concluded that she prioritised her relationship over her career.