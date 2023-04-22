topStoriesenglish2597973
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Bhaijaan Salman Khan Wears Pathaani On Eid, Greets Fans From Apartment’s Balcony - Inside Pics

The actor celebrated the festival with his family, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared the glimpse on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • he actor looked dashing in blue pathaani as he stood on his balcony and waved at his fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.
  • The actor celebrated the festival with his family, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared the glimpse on social media.

Trending Photos

Bhaijaan Salman Khan Wears Pathaani On Eid, Greets Fans From Apartment’s Balcony - Inside Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan's latest release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' may have gotten mixed reactions but the actor has followed his annual ritual of greeting fans on Eid. The actor looked dashing in blue pathaani as he stood on his balcony and waved at his fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The actor celebrated the festival with his family, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared the glimpse on social media. Besides Salman, the family photo features his parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan along with Helen. The picture also features Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri with brother-in-laws Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri. Kids Ahil, Ayat, Nirvan, Yohan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri can also be seen in the family photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

On Friday night, Salman shared this blockbuster picture with Aamir Khan and he wrote 'Chand Mubarak.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, his latest 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which released on April 21, the film witnessed an opening of Rs 15 crore and received mostly mixed reviews. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. 

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?