Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Kasol, Corbett: Top 5 weekend getaways from Delhi

NEW DELHI: One can find plenty of destinations when looking for amazing weekend getaways from Delhi. Be it any outdoor adventure, an escape to the hills, or a cultural visit, there are just too many places to visit near the national capital. What's best deal about visiting these places is that they all cater to a multitude of trips - be it with friends, family, solo or for couples. Also, these quick gateways don't add extra burden to pockets and are also easy to organise. Moreover, the excellent road connectivity running through the north Indian countryside adds bonus to the overall experience.

Here, we bring to you a list of best places to visit near Delhi for an amazing weekend. These destinations are not only pocket-friendly but also perfect for an amazing trip, for friends, family and dear ones. Take a look.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctary

Amongst one of the finest bird sanctuaries on the planet, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary also called as Keoladeo Ghana National Park is a sanctuary that offers security to faunal species also. It's a great place to go bird viewing.

Distance: 220 km from Delhi by road.

Landour

Though definitely at its absolute coldest right now, the tiny town just off of Mussoorie is the perfect place to head to if you’ve been jonesing for a snowy Christmas or New Year’s Eve. Dinner at Emily’s at the Rokeby Manor is a must (their Stroganoff and Shepherd's Pie are both delightful), as is coffee and a croissant at Landour Bakehouse. I hope you like walking, because this is the town for it.

Distance: 7 hours from Delhi by road

Bir Billing

Originally the Bir Tibetan Colony, this village has fast become any adrenaline junkie's favourite spot in beautiful Himachal Pradesh. With tandem paragliding, mountain biking, hang-gliding, zip-lining, bungee-jumping and trekking on the adventure menu, this is the spot for you if you like your getaways less ‘stop’ than ‘go’.

Distance: 11.5 hours from Delhi by road

Kasol

A hilly hamlet that’s surprisingly quite the culinary hotspot, this Kullu town is charming in its easy, unassuming air. It’s filled with lovely little cafes that make the perfect backdrop as you finally endeavour to write that novel you always thought you might–Stone Garden and Woodrose especially, with a Jim Morrisson one too, if you’re a music buff. When you’re between meals, the Kheer Ganga trek and the hippie village Of Tosh make for fun excursions.

Distance: 13 hours from Delhi by road

Corbett

The national park in Nainital is definitely fuller in summertime, but that’s what makes winter in its open forests so wonderful–the peace and quiet. The temperatures are about the same as the capital, allowing you to bird-watch, check out the waterfalls, mountain bike and fish without freezing over. After your day of activity, stop by the pretty Nest Cafe and Farmstay for a warm cup of joe and a burger or three.

Distance: 6 hours from Delhi by road

