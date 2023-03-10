Bharti Singh Didn't Realise She Was In Labour During Khatra Khatra Shoot, Continued Shooting On Stage

NEW DELHI: Bharti Singh is a name that needs no introduction. The comedian has come a long way and has proved her talent through her hard work all these years inthe showbiz industry.The actor-host recently spoked about her pregnancy and in a recent interview and revealed that her labour pain started when she was on the stage hosting her show 'The Khatra Khatra Show'.

Taking about her motherhood journey, Bharti recalled, "Jab main Khatra Khatra kar rahi thi toh mujhe labour pain start ho gaye the. Main stage pe thi (I was on stage doing Khatra Khatra when my labour pain started)."

Bharti recalled that day in a chat with Pinkvilla and said, "In the first pregnancy, you don't realise that this is labour pain so I thought I'll call the doctor after the shot. I thought that maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in."

Bharti Singh shared that she completed the day's shoot and went back home. "Then at around 4-5 am, it was time to go to the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn't call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car ready and we left,” she said. Bharti added that they did not want to bother anyone. “We were thinking why bother anyone? We are going for a good thing."

The comedienne said that once she was inside the labour room, Haarsh called everyone and told them that they were at the hospital.

For the unversed, Bharti and her husband Haarsh welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022. She started working just 12 days after the birth of her baby Laksh. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that their son's first word was Pappa, and not mumma.