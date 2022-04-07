हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa cradle newborn baby boy, pose for paps outside hospital- Watch

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. 

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa cradle newborn baby boy, pose for paps outside hospital- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents to a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple announced the good news on social media and their fans sent them abundant wishes. 

Bharti and Haarsh were spotted outside Breach Candy hospital on Thursday and cradled their newborn while getting papped. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers. 

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. 

Haarsh and Bharti have hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others. They also participated in many reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,' 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. 

On the work front, Bharti Singh plays one of the cast members on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti among others.

The duo currently host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

 

