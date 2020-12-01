Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa drop love-filled pics, haters troll them over 'charas' 'ganja'

New Delhi: Famous comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa hit headlines a few days back after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested duo over alleged drug consumption. The couple, however, was granted bail on November 23.

Days after the incident, Bharti and Haarsh posted loved-up pictures of the two on their respective Instagram handles, with heartfelt captions. Take a look here:

Looking at their loved-up pictures, some tried to troll the couple by referring to 'charas' and 'ganja' in comments.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after raiding their residence over drug use. "Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.