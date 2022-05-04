हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa cradle baby boy in arms, hide his face as he turns a month old in THESE pics!

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. 

Bharti Singh, hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa cradle baby boy in arms, hide his face as he turns a month old in THESE pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently busy hosting The Khatra Khatra Show. The duo was blessed with a baby boy and yet Bharti cut short her maternity break to get back to work commitment. 

Recently, the newborn baby boy turned a month old and to celebrate this, Bharti shared Instagram stories. She teased pictures of her and hubby cradling the baby boy in their arms but at the same time hid his face with an emoticon.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. The couple was spotted outside Breach Candy hospital and cradled their newborn while getting papped soon after the delivery. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers. 

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. 

Together, the couple has hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.  

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and The Khatra Khatra Show.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharti SinghHaarsh LimbachiyaaBharti Singh pregnancybharti singh baby boy
Next
Story

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Shah Rukh Khan climbs fence to take selfie with fans, Salman Khan greets from balcony - Watch

Must Watch

PT16M47S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru