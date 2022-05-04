New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently busy hosting The Khatra Khatra Show. The duo was blessed with a baby boy and yet Bharti cut short her maternity break to get back to work commitment.

Recently, the newborn baby boy turned a month old and to celebrate this, Bharti shared Instagram stories. She teased pictures of her and hubby cradling the baby boy in their arms but at the same time hid his face with an emoticon.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. The couple was spotted outside Breach Candy hospital and cradled their newborn while getting papped soon after the delivery. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers.

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year.

Together, the couple has hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and The Khatra Khatra Show.