New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. The happy parents of a baby boy announced the good news on social media and got congratulatory messages from celeb friends and fans.

Bharti Singh was recently papped in the busy Mumbai studios and asked about the baby. In the viral video, she got emotional and revealed, "Lekin main bahot royi hu aaj. 12 din ka hai baby, but kaam kaam hai."

She came to complete her work commitments and promised to get sweets for the paps on duty next time.

A few days back, Bharti and Haarsh were spotted outside Breach Candy hospital and cradled their newborn while getting papped. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers.

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year.

Together, the couple has hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.

Currently Bharti and Haarsh host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and Khatra Khatra Khatra.