Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh quashes rumours of attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding!

Comedian Bharti Singh has rubbished all the rumours which were circulating on social media regarding her of attending the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. 

Bharti Singh quashes rumours of attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal&#039;s wedding!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Bharti Singh has recently shared a boomerang video of her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa where he can be seen sleeping in a flight and she captioned the video as ‘Uth jaooooo’ in her Instagram Stories. 

bhar

After watching her story, their fans thought that the duo are flying down to Jaipur in order to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. 

Now, the actress has cleared the air by sharing another video where she shunned the rumours by saying, “Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai..”

bharti

For the unversed, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. 

The duo has managed to keep all the details hush-hush but still all eyes are on the big fat starry Indian wedding.

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly. 

 

Guests at VicKat's wedding have been given a secret code. Each guest attending the wedding has been given a secret code only through which an entry would be allowed.

According to fresh reports, Salman Khan both the sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan are most likely to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. But their brother the 'Bhaijaan' is going to miss it. Both the sisters are going to attend the marriage along with their husbands. 

 

