Bharti Singh shares vlog revealing son Laksh's face, netizens react!

New Delhi: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy on this year on April 3 and finally, as he has completed his 3 months, Bharti has finally shown his adorable little face to the world in her latest vlog. Sharing the video, Bharti asked her fans if Laksh looks like her or like Haarsh.

In the video, the comedian gives a tour of her son Laksh's room and says that she is very excited about his face reveal. Later, Haarsh and Bharti reveal his face and cut his cake of completing 3 months.

Bharti even says that Laksh will be a 'mumma's boy' as he has a 'lot of patience.' The caption read, "Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?"

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One wrote, 'The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable.' Another one wrote, 'The way he was sitting near the cake was so adorable do cute worlds cutest baby ever.' One even said that he looks like 'laddoo Gopal' (Lord Krishna.)

Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their son, Laksh in April this year. Sharing the news with the world, Bharti posted a picture from her maternity shoot and revealed, "It's a BOY." Several celebrities congratulated the couple too.

