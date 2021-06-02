हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh to learn hip hop from Terence Lewis? Check inside

In Bharti’s IG story, she can be seen using a filter that has been customised by ace choreographer Terence Lewis.

Bharti Singh to learn hip hop from Terence Lewis? Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh never misses out on any opportunity to cheer her fans. This time around the popular celeb decided to play a fun game on her Instagram (IG) handle. 

In Bharti’s IG story, she can be seen using a filter that has been customised by ace choreographer Terence Lewis. In the filter, one needs to stay inside the frame, and then different dance forms appear from his academy and after few seconds one of them stops. 

When Bharti applied the filter, she got HIP HOP as her answer. So sharing her happy news, she tagged Terence and shared the video, saying, “I will be learning hip hop from Terence Lewis academy and that too free of cost. Love you Sir.”  

Responding to her story, Master Terence was quick to say, “Comedy ke baap ke liye hip-hop. Free main kya, khud sikhaonga. Kyonki dance aur hasna anivarya hai.” 

bharti

Bharti and Terence Lewis were seen together in dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. 

Apart from him, ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora were also judging the reality show.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharti SinghComedienne Bharti SinghIndia’s Best DancerTerence LewisGeeta Kapur
Next
Story

Govinda clarifies after KRK thanks him for 'support' in legal fight against Salman Khan

Must Watch

PT44M24S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: CBSE class 12 board exams cancelled; students future at stake