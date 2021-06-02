Bharti Singh to learn hip hop from Terence Lewis? Check inside

New Delhi: Comedienne Bharti Singh never misses out on any opportunity to cheer her fans. This time around the popular celeb decided to play a fun game on her Instagram (IG) handle.

In Bharti’s IG story, she can be seen using a filter that has been customised by ace choreographer Terence Lewis. In the filter, one needs to stay inside the frame, and then different dance forms appear from his academy and after few seconds one of them stops.

When Bharti applied the filter, she got HIP HOP as her answer. So sharing her happy news, she tagged Terence and shared the video, saying, “I will be learning hip hop from Terence Lewis academy and that too free of cost. Love you Sir.”

Responding to her story, Master Terence was quick to say, “Comedy ke baap ke liye hip-hop. Free main kya, khud sikhaonga. Kyonki dance aur hasna anivarya hai.”

Bharti and Terence Lewis were seen together in dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

Apart from him, ace choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora were also judging the reality show.