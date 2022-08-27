'Bheeshma' star Nithin Kumar Reddy meets BJP president JP Nadda

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nithin Kumar Reddy met BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda tweeted some glimpses of his meet-up with the `Bheeshma` star, he wrote, "Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned different political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him."

Here is the tweet shared by the BJP president:

Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned over different political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/oVI3t1q1HM — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2022

In the pictures, the two could be seen greeting each other in a warm manner, as the BJP national president presented a flower bouquet to the `Rang De` star. In the second picture, Nithin presented an idol of Lord Tirupati Balaji.In the last picture, Reddy and Nadda can be seen having a good interactive session with each other.Nithin Kumar Reddy, known in the Telugu film industry as just Nithin, is from the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

Nithiin`s performances have earned him one Filmfare Award and two nominations for Best Actor - Telugu. Nithiin began his acting career in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam. Nithin has been in the Telugu film industry for 20 years now, the `Jayam` star has since starred in several films including Dil, Sri Anjaneyam, Sye, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Heart Attack, A Aa, Bheeshma and Rang De.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor`s next film with Vakkantham Vamsi will begin production once he finishes his current film `Macherla Niyojakavargam,` which will be released later this year.