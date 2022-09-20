Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh reacts to her leaked MMS video, says 'do you want to know if I'm in this...?

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has finally broken her silence on the alleged private MMS video leak online. A few days back, an objectionable video was circulated on the social media platform and several speculated whether the girl in it is Akshara Singh.

Days after the controversy erupted, Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has reacted to it. She told ETimes.com, "Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. Someone made a statement. Even I haven't watched the MMS video yet. Do you want to know whether I'm in this viral video? I'm not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn't bother me."

However, her fans believe that it is not her and that this is only to malign her image.

Earlier, internet sensation Anjali Arora, who shot to fame after her dance video on Kacha Badam went viral was in the news after an alleged private video of hers went viral. She, however, later clarified that it was not her and that people are trying to defame her. Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp reality show and was one of the finalists.

On the work front, Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 4.9 million followers on Instagram so far.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent - singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums. She recently released Jhulaniya song opposite actor Karan Khanna.