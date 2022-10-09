Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha quits showbiz industry for Islam, shares lengthy post on Instagram

NEW DELHI: After actresses like Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim, another actress has quit the world of showbiz and glamour to follow a religious path. Bhojpuri actress Sahar Afsha, who is known for her bold personality, has announced that she is quitting the entertainment world to follow Islam. Sahar said that she wants to repent before Allah and seek forgiveness.



She announced her decision a couple of weeks ago on Instagram where she wrote, "Dear Brothers and Sisters, in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I want to let you know that I have chosen to leave Showbiz and will no longer be involved. I want to live my future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah's blessings."



"I'm grateful to my fans for bestowing upon me many blessings, including fame, honor, and fortune. I had not even pictured this life in my childhood. I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands and preachings of Allah."



"Hence, I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so. And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come."

Sana Khan who had quit the industry sometime ago commented on her post, "MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life. May you inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind."



It is to be noted that earlier in 2019, 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim had announced that she is quitting the film industry citing her religious commitment to Islam. In October 2020, actress Sana Khan left showbiz citing her love for Allah.



Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi also took a similar decision recently, as he announced on the 6th of October 2022 that he has quit the music industry for Islam.



In April 2021, model-actor Saqib Khan, who is best known for his Roadies Revolution stint, announced quitting the showbiz industry for religious reasons.

