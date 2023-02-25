Bhojpuri Actress Sapna Gill's Cryptic Post After Alleging Molestation By Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer Sapna Gill was arrested after the roadside brawl incident in Mumbai with cricketer Prithvi Shaw. Days after the episode, she took to social media and shared a cryptic post on Instagram. She is currently out on bail. The actress shared a video with a caption that reads, ‘Only I know my story’.

Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Shaw's car and manhandling him, accused him and his friends of sexually assaulting her. ANI quoted her in a statement, "We didn't beat anyone, nor did we ask for money…or selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video…they were beating my friend."

According to ANI, the application filed by Sapna's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday stated that Shaw ‘outraged her modesty’ in a public place and attacked her with a ‘deadly weapon’. She claimed that her private parts were touched and she was hit with a baseball by one or two people while trying to rescue her friend.

"I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me," she told ANI.

The altercation happened at a five-star property and later when Prithvi left the hotel premises in his car along with his friend, Sapna and her friend along with a few others chased his car, intercepted it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara and broke the windshield. They also demanded Rs 50,000, threatening to file a fake police case, reported IANS.

Sapna is an actress who has worked in Bhojpuri cinema with industry superstars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav. She has starred in movies such as 'Kashi Amarnath', 'Nirhua Chalal London' and, most recently, 'Mera Watan', released in 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)