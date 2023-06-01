topStoriesenglish2616587
Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhyay Hit By Bullet During Celebratory Firing In Saran

Nisha Upadhyay is a folk singer who hails from Gaur Basant village in Saran district and lives in Patna. 

Jun 01, 2023

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Bhojpuri actor Nisha Upadhyay suffered a bullet injury recently during a celebratory firing at her show in Patna. The incident took place while the singer was performing at a cultural programme in Saran, Bihar. As reported by E-Times,, the bullet hit the singer on her left thigh following which she was immediately taken to a hospital in Patna and provided medical aid. Her condition is said to be stable.

Nisha was performing during Yagnopavit- a ceremony performed among the Brahmans to wear the sacred thread. According to the local police, the bullet hit Nisha Upadhyay's left thigh when some people at the programme opened fire at the event. 

"We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing," a police officer said while talking about the incident as quoted by India TV. 

Further investigation into the case is now underway. Reportedly, cops are now examing who all were involved in the firing and how the gunshot was fired in a programme.

Nisha Upadhyay is a folk singer who hails from Gaur Basant village in Saran district and lives in Patna. She is often seen performing at several cultural events. Some of her popular songs include 'Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola', 'Navkar Mantra', 'Dholida Dhol Re Vagad', and 'Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela'.

This is the second case of celebratory firing reported from Bihar in the last month. In May this year, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing at a wedding in Bihar's Samastipur. "The deceased was a friend of my brother's son. As soon as the bride touched the feet of the bridegroom soon after the jaimaal ceremony, a person shot at him and fled," Dharmendra Kumar, an eyewitness, had informed the cops.

