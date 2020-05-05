Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s scintillating pics in black outfit breaks the internet. See them here

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa always woos her fans with her scintillating pictures and recently, she gave a glimpse of how she spent a new day wearing a glam black outfit amid the quarantine break. For Monalisa, every other day is a challenge and she believes in dressing up even when she’s at home. Her recent pictures show her resting on her bed in a sheer black top and printed shorts. Her expressions are on point and in some of them, she sports her million-dollar smile.

Monalisa shared the series of pictures with the caption, “With The New Day Comes New Strength And New Thoughts...”

Take a look:

Monalisa makes sure her fans and 3.1 million Instagram followers get daily updates about her whereabouts. Before the lockdown, she used to keep everyone posted with pictures and videos from her sets, parties and holidays. Now, she entertains people with her TikTok videos and workout posts. Her social media game has always been strong.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.