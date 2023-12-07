Bhojpuri Song: Lollipop Lagelu Fame Pawan Singh Sets Dance Floor On Fire With NEW Song - WATCH

New Delhi: Let's just face it, party remains incomplete if there hasn't been an energetic dance performance on 'Lollipop Lagelu'. Behind the masterpiece is the singer-actor Pawan Singh. Now, Bhojpuri's Power Star has released another new song. As foot-tapping as it sounds, Bhojpuri fans seem to enjoy it a lot. The new song promises to be as thunderous as 'Lollipop Lagelu'.

Even in the past, Pawan Singh's rap songs have left an undenying mark on the hearts of the fans. Suitable for a party, the song calls for the young to shake a leg. Goes without saying that 'Lollipop Lagelu' had become a national rage. Even the actor benefitted from the success of the song. Pawan Singh sure knows how to cast a spell with his powerful voice.

Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh's sizzling chemistry seems to be creating an impact. The lyrics have been written by Chhotu Yadav. Rajneesh Mishra has composed the music of this song. 'Sun Meri Lollipop Rap' has been sung by actor Pawan Singh and Shivani Singh.

'Sun Meri Lollipop' has been released on the YouTube channel of Yashi Films. People have showered a lot of love and support soon after the release.