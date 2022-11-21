topStoriesenglish
AKSHARA SINGH

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh walks off stage angrily after man showers currency notes on her

Akshara Singh's latest video has gone viral on the internet. The Bhojpuri actress was seen performing for a live audience when an incident left her fuming.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh walks off stage angrily after man showers currency notes on her

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has a huge fan base. The actress, who was also seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, has stolen millions of hearts with her singing and dancing skills. A video featuring Akshara Singh has gone viral on the internet. 

The actress was recently performing for a live audience in Jharkhand when she walked off the stage angrily after getting insulted by a person. The actress was entertaining her fans with a song when a person got on the stage and threw some currency notes at her. 

His gesture, however, didn't go well with Akshara who then stopped her performance immediately and walked off the stage angrily. Apparently, Akshara was left fuming with this. Interestingly, her fans hailed the actress for her immediate reaction to the action done by the individual on the stage while she was performing.

For the unversed, Akshay Singh has featured in Bhojpuri films such as 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', 'Dhadkan' and so on.

