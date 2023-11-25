Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi Found Dead At Her In-Laws House - Deets Inside

New Delhi: 23-year-old YouTuber, Malti Devi, was found dead at the house of her in-laws on November 23. The father of the 23-year-old deceased has alleged that Malti Devi was killed by her in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands.

In a video statement, Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh said, "We received a complaint from one Deep Chand Chauhan that the body of his daughter Malti Devi was found hanging from a hook in the roof at her in-laws in a village under Mahuli police station. A police team was sent to the spot. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination."

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint lodged by Devi's father against her husband Vishnu Kumar and his three relatives at the Mahuli police station here. The ASP added in the video statement, "It has come to our notice that the deceased was having some trouble with her husband. We are looking into all aspects of the case," he added.

Under the name of 'Malti Chauhan Fun', Devi ran a YouTube channel with over 6.5 lakh subscribers. She had uploaded 24,000 videos on her channel.