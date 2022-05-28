हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MUMBAI: It seems like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan is in full celebration mood as his movie nears the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. He is promoting the film in different cities and he left for Kolkata soon after wrapping up the promotions in Pune, decided to have rice and papad at a roadside stall.

While he was enjoying his food, the actor was captured in a video that was later shared by a paparazzo account showing the actor eating from a plate while standing next to a car. The person who recorded the video noted that it was 2 a.m. He questioned him about what he is having in food and Kartik replied that it`s papad and chawal (rice).

While sharing the reason, Kartik said, "This is my happiness after the film crossed Rs 100 crore. Everyone eats the same food only. What can I do? Film has done Rs 100 crore, I am eating papad here?"

On the question why he is having food on the roadside, the actor said: "I didn't get food, they are not opening restaurants."

After his video went viral on social media, many of his fans appreciated the actor for his down to earth nature.

One fan commented, "Very true, we do eat the same only. I like this guy, he gives a vibe like your next-door neighbour."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, is a sequel to the popular 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The Anees Bazmee directorial collected Rs 98.57 crore by the eighth day of its release. The film, set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday.

Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan picsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 filmKiara AdvaniKiara Advani picsTabuRajpal Yadav
