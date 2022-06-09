हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan shares BTS of 'Amije Tomar' song, that broke the internet

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by Anees Bazmee, is on a winning streak, grossing over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Since its release, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav starrer movie has amassed almost Rs 157.07 crore in the Indian market.  

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan shares BTS of &#039;Amije Tomar&#039; song, that broke the internet
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ‘ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been a rage not just in the country but internationally as well. The horror-comedy has shaken the Box Office and has turned out to be a smashing hit. The film has become Bollywood's first  blockbuster post COVID-pandemic. Its storyline and funny one-liners has won both audience as well as critics' hearts. 

The title track of the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' took the nation by storm, inspiring millions of reels across the globe. Kartik Aaryan who proved to be an audience favourite hands down and gave Bollywood its first blockbuster post pandemic, had the nation dancing to his tune with the track.

The title track featuring the young superstar has been trending ever since the day of its launch and became a huge rage also contributing to the success of the film.

Kartik Aaryan earlier today posted exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the song, where he is seen rehearing the choreography and nailing the hookstep that made the nation go ZigZag! He captioned the post writing, "A little bts from the song that compelled the Nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day it dropped."

In case you want to watch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track-

Other than the title track, Kartik Aaryan is also garnering applause for his performance on 'Amije Tomar.' 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the second instalment of the popular 2007 psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

The sequel is a horror comedy that boasts of a fresh cast including Karthik, Kiara Advani and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. 

Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of projects including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 newsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 film
Next
Story

Rs 9000 injection for fairer skin colour: Esha Gupta's SHOCKING revelation, says 'was asked to get nose sharpened'

Must Watch

PT9M53S

Owaisi supporters protested due to FIR