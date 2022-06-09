NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ‘ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been a rage not just in the country but internationally as well. The horror-comedy has shaken the Box Office and has turned out to be a smashing hit. The film has become Bollywood's first blockbuster post COVID-pandemic. Its storyline and funny one-liners has won both audience as well as critics' hearts.

The title track of the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' took the nation by storm, inspiring millions of reels across the globe. Kartik Aaryan who proved to be an audience favourite hands down and gave Bollywood its first blockbuster post pandemic, had the nation dancing to his tune with the track.

The title track featuring the young superstar has been trending ever since the day of its launch and became a huge rage also contributing to the success of the film.

Kartik Aaryan earlier today posted exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the song, where he is seen rehearing the choreography and nailing the hookstep that made the nation go ZigZag! He captioned the post writing, "A little bts from the song that compelled the Nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day it dropped."

In case you want to watch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track-

Other than the title track, Kartik Aaryan is also garnering applause for his performance on 'Amije Tomar.'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the second instalment of the popular 2007 psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

The sequel is a horror comedy that boasts of a fresh cast including Karthik, Kiara Advani and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of projects including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

