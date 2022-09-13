‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track crosses 200 M views, Kartik Aaryan is over joyed!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has had a fantastic year thus far. With the number of projects he has signed, the actor has gained attention and turned heads.It's been months since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made Bollywood's fate turn to pulking big numbers, but the film and its songs still continue to echo all around.

The actor recently took to social media to announce that his blockbuster title track from his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has garnered 210 M views worldwide becoming the only Hindi song to cross 200 Mn views in 2022 and becoming the No.1 song. In the caption he wrote “Film ke 200 ke baad Song ne bhi 200 kar liye ZigZagging to 200 Million Views Thank you for making #BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack Biggest song of the year”.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film, Aashiqui 3. Apart from that, the actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the superhit movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has a number of projects lined up. It includes names such as Freddy, a thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh; Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he will reunite with the actress Kiara Advani; and Shehzada, a comedy drama, which is being helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan.