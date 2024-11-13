Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the monstrous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Rooh Baba magic has once again won millions of hearts and the actor deserves all the accolades. Kartik Aaryan was seen making a dashing appearance at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success party along with his mom and dad. But the sweet gesture that he made for his mom is making fans call the actor a typical, 'Mama's Boy'.

In the video, one can see Kartik's parents are supremely proud of him and he too is flaunting his success like never before. The actor asks his parents to do a Rooh Baba signature style with their hands, while his mom struggles as she has a mobile phone in her hand. The actor takes the phone from his mom and keeps it in his pocket, and then she poses along with her son.

Kartik is very close to his mom, and recalling the lowest phase in his career, the actor said how he was shattered after his mother was diagnosed with cancer," My low phase was during my mother’s cancer. I am saying this because this was the lowest point in my life, and this was happening during the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. When that was going on, I couldn’t understand how to go for the shoot, how to continue working, but I think there was this mentality of never giving up. You go for chemotherapy and you continue your work too. I think that was the worst time of my life."

Kartik Aaryan is the biggest star among all the outsiders right now.