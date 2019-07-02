'Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kisne milwaya tha': Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan on her pic with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh just struck gold with his comment on 'Simmba' co-star Sara Ali Khan's post, in which she poses with Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik recently wrapped Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' in Himachal Pradesh and posted adorable pictures of themselves from the sets.
Like us, Ranveer also couldn't stop admiring a picture of Sara and Kartik hugging each other and wrote, "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya tha." (LOL)
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
For the set of pictures, both Sara and Kartik have attached heartwarming notes to their posts. "Thank you, Kartik for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit," Sara wrote for Kartik, while he said, "Couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than princess Sara. Want to work with you again and again and again."
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap A film i never wanted to end Thank you to my dream director .. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
For the uninitiated, Ranveer is speaking about the event in which he introduced Sara to Kartik during the promotions of 'Simmba'. The video had gone crazy viral and Ranveer was seen striking a pose by making a heart with his hand as Sara and Kartik met each other.
On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Sara had expressed that she wants to date Kartik, after which they constantly featured in headlines. Soon, they signed up for 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and fans couldn't be more thrilled.
'Love Aaj Kal 2' (tentative title), is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2008 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara is Saif's daughter with first wife Amrita Singh.
'Love Aaj Kal 2' releases on February 14, 2020.