'Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kisne milwaya tha': Ranveer Singh to Sara Ali Khan on her pic with Kartik Aaryan

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh just struck gold with his comment on 'Simmba' co-star Sara Ali Khan's post, in which she poses with Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik recently wrapped Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' in Himachal Pradesh and posted adorable pictures of themselves from the sets.

Like us, Ranveer also couldn't stop admiring a picture of Sara and Kartik hugging each other and wrote, "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya tha." (LOL)

For the set of pictures, both Sara and Kartik have attached heartwarming notes to their posts. "Thank you, Kartik for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit," Sara wrote for Kartik, while he said, "Couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than princess Sara. Want to work with you again and again and again."

For the uninitiated, Ranveer is speaking about the event in which he introduced Sara to Kartik during the promotions of 'Simmba'. The video had gone crazy viral and Ranveer was seen striking a pose by making a heart with his hand as Sara and Kartik met each other.

On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Sara had expressed that she wants to date Kartik, after which they constantly featured in headlines. Soon, they signed up for 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

'Love Aaj Kal 2' (tentative title), is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2008 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara is Saif's daughter with first wife Amrita Singh.

'Love Aaj Kal 2' releases on February 14, 2020.