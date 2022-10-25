NewsLifestylePeople
BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled for her dressing sense, netizens say 'Urfi influence'

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bhumi Pednekar got trolled for her dress
  • Netizens compared her to Urfi Javed
  • She was last seen in the film 'Raksha Bandhan'

Trending Photos

Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled for her dressing sense, netizens say 'Urfi influence'

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs are often seen being trolled for their look or dressing styles and now Bhumi Pednekar has come to the radar of trollers. Well, the actress was recently spotted during a Diwali party, and no doubt she looked sober and elegant in her white dress, but there are many who criticised her for her dress and in fact compared her with Urfi Javed.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as `Toilet: Ek Prem Katha`, `Dum Laga Ke Haisha`, `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan` and many of her projects are yet to be released like `Bheed` starring Rajkummar Rao among others.

At a recent Sonam Kapoor`s Diwali party, when netizens spotted her walking inside in a white coloured dress, many said she never looks good, or commented on her choice and said that she looks `vulgar`. Moreover, few straightforwardly called the dress inspired by Urfi. Here is the dress that the actress wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@viralbhayani)

One fan wrote: "With all the designers who they have access to, this is what she picks."

"Another commented: "Name for Diwali festive vulgarity at peak."

Few went on to the extent to say that her outfit is hilarious and mentioned: "Cartoon network outfit where`s the dislike button."

Another one said she is inspired by Urfi`s dressing style and wrote: "Urfi influence."

While the netizens have left no words to criticise her dressing sense, Bhumi has made her mark with her acting skills and it is up to her comfort level as to what she wants to wear.

Live Tv

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir